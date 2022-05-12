More inclusive Barbie dolls to be released

Mattel is releasing a new set of inclusive dolls.

For the first time, Barbie will be featured with hearing aids.

"The power of play is shaping what we imagine to be possible – which is why it’s important that kids can play out stories with dolls that reflect themselves and the world around them," a post on Barbie's Instagram said.

The line also features a Ken doll with vitiligo, a skin condition that impacts millions of people.

Other dolls in the collection have a variety of skin tones, body types and hair textures.

They will go on sale in June.