Morgan Wallen makes controversial return to Billboard Music Awards

Morgan Wallen made a controversial return at the Billboard Music Awards.

He won the award for Top Country Male Artist and performed his songs “Don’t Think Jesus” and “Wasted on You.”

Wallen did not appear at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards after a video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur.

Once the video was made public, Wallen apologized for using a racial slur.

"There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better," Wallen said at the time.

Wallen was not the only controversial artist to appear at the Billboard Music Awards. Travis Scott made his first televised appearance since a stampede at one of his concerts killed 10 people.