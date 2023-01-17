Watch Now
New dress code draws ire of women in Missouri's state House

David A. Lieb/AP
FILE - Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they begin their annual legislative session, Jan. 5, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. Women who serve in the Missouri House will face a tougher dress code when they return to the floor this week after a debate that Democrats panned as a pointless distraction from the issues facing the state. The new rules require female legislators and staff members to wear a jacket such as a cardigan or blazer. The Republican lawmaker who introduced the change said it was done to ensure decorum and mirror the men’s dress code. Democrats called it ridiculous, saying women should not be policed for their fashion choices. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 13:10:34-05

Female lawmakers are subject to a stricter dress code in the Missouri House of Representatives this legislative session.

The House passed the rules package 105-51. It says women must be dressed in "business attire" that includes a jacket or cardigan. They cannot wear a dress or blouse that reveals their shoulders.

Rep. Ashley Aune, a Democrat, gave an impassioned speech on the House floor, essentially claiming the dress code is sexist.

"As long as Democrats are in the super minority in MO, Republicans will continue to exert control over every aspect of our lives—from what we wear to how we start a family," Aune later tweeted.

Rep. Ann Kelley, a Republican, said she proposed the amendment to promote professionalism.

"If there is ever a time to honor traditions and be professional it is on the House Chamber Floor in the Missouri House of Representatives; I will not apologize for standing up for these things," Kelly wrote on Facebook.

According to The Associated Press, men in the Missouri House of Representatives are required to wear a jacket, shirt and tie.

