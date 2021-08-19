Watch
New Jeopardy host apologizes for past sexist jokes

Willy Sanjuan/Invision
FILE - Mike Richards poses in the press room at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Eight months after the death of beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, the daily syndicated quiz show chose its executive producer Richards as Trebek's successor over a field of celebrity candidates. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Mike Richards
Posted at 8:20 PM, Aug 18, 2021
Mike Richards, the new host of Jeopardy!, apologized after a series of sexist jokes were unearthed.

The Ringer says it reviewed all 41 episodes of a podcast Richards hosted from 2013 to 2014.

In one episode of "The Randumb Show," Richards said one-pieced bathing suits made women look "frumpy and overweight," The Ringer reports.

The publication says all audio from the show was removed after it inquired about Richards' comments.

Richards issued a statement to The Ringer, in which he apologizes for his previous comments.

“It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago," Richards told The Ringer. "Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."

Last week, Sony announced Richards and actress Mayim Bialik would be the new hosts of the game show. Richards is scheduled to take on full-time duties and Bialik will host a primetime and spinoff series.

Sony did not comment on the comments made in the podcast, according to The Ringer.

