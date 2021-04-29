New poisonous toad species discovered in Brazil

A new toad discovered in Brazil might look cute, but it's definitely not since it's poisonous.

Known as ‘pumpkin toads’ the newly-identified species was found in the Mantiqueira mountain range of Brazil.

According to a study published Wednesday in Plos One, the amphibian measures just under an inch long.

The tiny, neon orange toadlet was actually first found in 2016, but they initially thought it belonged to an existing species, the B. ephippium species.

Researchers said they are a unique Brachycephalus species.

It is poisonous, but the threat to humans is minimal.