Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

New York officers rescue man before car bursts into flames

On Thursday, April 28, Tonawanda Police officers pulled a man out of his vehicle moments before it burst into flames.
TONAWANDA-CAR-FIRE-0429.png
Posted at 5:26 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 17:26:01-04

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Authorities in New York helped rescue a man before his vehicle burst into flames.

On Thursday, Tonawanda Police officers pulled a man out of his vehicle moments before it burst into flames.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a crashed vehicle near Parker Boulevard and Faraday Road.

The car hit a pole and drove through a fence onto Adams Field.

Officers pulled Saverio Depinto, 46, from the vehicle after attempting to smash the window.

Officer Alyxander Pasquale successfully got Depinto to unlock the door and pulled him to safety.

Officers Jacob McCormick, Sarah Heft, and Pasquale are being credited for their decisive actions in the performance of lifesaving actions.

Witnesses said that moments before the crash, Depinto was driving fast and ran a stop sign at Parker Boulevard.

Depinto showed signs of impairment and was charged with reckless endangerment, driving while ability impaired - drugs, reckless driving, and several traffic infractions.

Andrew Murphy at WKBW first reported this story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education