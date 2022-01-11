Newborn found inside dumpster in New Mexico

An 18-year-old woman is accused of throwing her newborn baby into a dumpster in Hobbs, New Mexico.

During a press conference, officials said the child's umbilical cord was still attached when three people found the baby alive Friday.

According to KOB-TV in Albuquerque, the three people were searching the dumpster for valuables when they discovered the baby in a trash bag.

Police believe the baby was in the dumpster for approximately six hours.

The baby is being treated at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, and is reportedly stable.

Police tracked down the baby's mother after reviewing surveillance video that officers say shows Alexis Avila driving up to the dumpster and throwing a black trash bag inside.

Police said Avila agreed to talk to officers and told them that she didn't know she was pregnant until Jan. 6 and had the baby a day later.

Police said Avila told them she "panicked" after giving birth and put the baby in a trash bag and drove around before tossing the child in the dumpster.

Avila is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police said they are attempting to reach out to the child's father who they believe is underage. Avila told detectives she ended a relationship with him last year.