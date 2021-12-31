A 3-year-old North Carolina girl who accidentally shot herself in the head on Christmas day has died.

USA Today reported that Aylee Gordon died from her injuries on Dec. 28 at a local hospital.

According to NBC News, Aylee was the daughter of retired Henderson County Sheriff’s Capt. Tim Gordon.

The news outlets reported the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the rural community of Edneyville.

USA Today reported that Aylee had been playing with her bicycle when she picked up a 9 mm pistol and accidentally shot herself in the head.