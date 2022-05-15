Watch
Numerous people shot at Southern California church, authorities say

Posted at 5:30 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 17:30:43-04

Multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

In a statement on Twitter, the agency said the incident occurred in the City of Laguna Hills. That's about 50 miles south of Los Angeles.

One person has been detained and a weapon was recovered, the department said.

The Orange County Fire Authority said it's on scene treating and transporting multiple patients. Their conditions were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

