Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

NYPD releases surveillance video of suspect shooting Burger King employee

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
AP02032605304.jpg
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 17:42:25-05

The New York Police Department said they are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 19-year-old Burger King cashier on Sunday.

Alongside a short, 11-second clip of surveillance footage, the department said on Twitter that around 12:45 a.m. local time, the suspect walked into the restaurant, displayed a firearm, and demanded money.

During the exchange, the unidentified suspect fired the gun, striking and killing the woman, police said.

According to ABC 7 and Fox 5, Kristal Bayron-Nieves was shot in the torso and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education