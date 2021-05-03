Officials ID suspect, victims in Green Bay casino shooting

ASHWAUBENON, Wisc. — Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department Monday identified the gunman and victims involved in a deadly shooting at a Green Bay-area casino and resort complex on Saturday.

According to Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain, the gunman entered the Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar at the Oneida Casino on Saturday night, fatally shooting two people at a waiter’s station in front of 50 customers. The suspect then moved to another part of the resort and shot another employee of the restaurant.

Police then fatally shot the suspect outside of the restaurant. The entire incident took place in less than 10 minutes.

Delain identified those fatally shot as Ian J. Simpson, 32 and Jacob T. Bartel, 35.

28-year-old Daniel L. Mulligan was transported to a Milwaukee-area hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Delain identified the deceased suspect as 62-year-old Bruce K. Pofahl, a former employee at the Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar. Delain said Pofahl had been terminated from the restaurant earlier this year.

An Oneida Nation official said he believes the suspect had been a food and beverage manager at the restaurant.

"This was not a random act, it was targeted to at least some of those individuals," Delain said, noting that the suspect knew at least one of the victims, possibly more.

Authorities are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting. The shooting remains under investigation.

The update comes after the Oneida Police Department has requested Brown County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting at the Radisson at the Oneida Casino complex.

The Sheriff's Office said Oneida Police Department has also requested the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to handle the police shooting of the suspect.

Authorities processed the crime scene throughout the day and into the evening on Sunday.

"We understand there were a large number of people in the vicinity of the incident last night. If anyone has direct eyewitness observations of the homicides and has not yet been interviewed by a law enforcement agent, please contact Lt. Brian Slinger at 920-448-4229 and leave your name and contact number. He will get in touch to schedule an interview," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Condolences poured in following news of the shooting.

The Packers released a statement Sunday afternoon:

Additionally, the Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur also released a statement on Twitter:

My deepest condolences to all those affected by last night’s shooting here in Green Bay. We have the smallest & closest community in professional sports. It’s unfortunate anytime events like this occur & sad when it hits so close to home. — Matt LaFleur (@CoachMLaFleur) May 2, 2021

Other Wisconsin leaders also issued statements:

I am thinking today of the victims who lost their lives at the Radisson near Green Bay yesterday evening, those who have lost a family member or a friend, and the many people who went through a terrifying active shooter situation. — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) May 2, 2021

I’m grateful to the many first responders from multiple agencies who responded to the scene and to the investigators who are ensuring that there will be a full investigation of this tragic incident. — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) May 2, 2021

My heart goes out to the Oneida Nation, to the Ashwaubenon & Green Bay communities, and to the injured victims and those who had their lives taken away by tragic gun violence. Let us heal and work together to take action to confront gun violence like the epidemic it clearly is. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) May 2, 2021

Monday's press conference will take place at 11 a.m. ET.

This story was originally published by Alice Reid on Scripps station WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin.