Oklahoma governor mocks Democratic challenger for correctly stating state's crime rate

Several topics were discussed during Wednesday's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate, including crime and abortion.

But it's what happened when Gov. Kevin Stitt seemingly mocked Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister for correctly stating that Oklahoma ranks higher than California and New York that captured a lot of attention.

“So let’s talk about facts: The fact is, the rates of violent crime are higher in Oklahoma under your watch than in New York or California,” said Hofmeister, who is Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction, per The Washington Post. “That’s a fact.”

According to the newspaper, Stitt seemingly mocked her when he denied that wasn't true twice.

Even the debate's moderator Tres Savage said they'd get that fact-checked.

Well, Hofmeister was correct.

According to the FBI and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has a higher homicide rate than California and New York, The Oklahoman reported.

According to the CDC, the homicide rate in Oklahoma is 9 deaths per 100,000. In California, the homicide rate is 6.1 and New York’s rate is 4.7, The Post reported.

A few moments later, Stitt said Oklahomans should trust their gut on the matter.

“Oklahomans, do you believe we have higher crime than New York or California?” said Stitt per the news outlets.