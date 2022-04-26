Oklahoma governor signs ban on nonbinary birth certificates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on state birth certificates.

The first-term Republican signed the bill Tuesday.

Experts say some states only offer male or female gender options on birth certificates, but Oklahoma is the first to write the prohibition into law.

It follows a flap last year over the state health agency's agreement in a civil case to allow a nonbinary gender option.

The birth certificate in that case was issued to an Oklahoma-born Oregon resident.

Following news of the settlement, Stitt's appointee to lead the state's health agency resigned the next day.

It also led Stitt to issue an executive order prohibiting any changes to a birth certificate of a person’s gender.

People who are nonbinary do not identify with traditional male or female gender assignments.