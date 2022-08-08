Olivia Newton-John dead at age 73

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73.

According to a post on her official Facebook page, the "Grease" actress died "peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California" Monday morning.

A cause of death was not revealed. However, Newton-John has been public about her battle with breast cancer. She was first diagnosed with the disease in 1992. She went into remission but the cancer returned in 2013 and 2017.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, said.

Newton-John advocated for the use of natural medicine, including cannabis.

In 2020, she began a foundation to fund research on herbal therapies for cancer.

The "Hopelessly Devoted to You" singer was a global crossover star. After playing Sandy in "Grease," Newton-John would go on to sell millions of records and tour the world.

Her Grease co-star, John Travolta, paid tribute to Newton-John upon learning about her death.

"You made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible," he said. "Love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!"

Travolta signed his message, "Your Danny," a reference to his "Grease" character Danny Zuko.

Newton-John is survived by her husband John Easterling, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John and brother Toby Newton-John.