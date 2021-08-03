Simone Biles earns bronze in balance beam in return to competition

Simone Biles has won a bronze medal in balance beam, her first of the Tokyo Olympics.

The American gymnastics star finished behind gold medalist Guan Chenchen and silver medalist Tang Xijing both of China.

A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, Biles drilled a slightly altered routine on Tuesday.

Biles, using a routine that ended with a double-pike dismount — no twisting required — posted a score of 14.000.

That was good enough for second after four competitors during the eight-woman final.

Her decision to remove herself from the all-around team competition and several individual events has sparked an international conversation about mental health in athletics.