Penn, Stiller among 25 Americans to be recently sanctioned by Russia

Sean Penn and Ben Stiller are not welcomed in Russia.

The actors are among 25 Americans, including U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and senators Mark Kelly of Arizona and Rick Scott of Florida, to be recently banned from entering the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday, the Associated Press reported.

According to The Seattle Times and Bloomberg, the Kremlin said the latest names were added to its "stop list" in response to "the ever-expanding personal sanctions by the Biden Administration against Russian citizens."

Those with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin - his daughters and alleged girlfriend - have been sanctioned not only by the U.S. but by other countries as well since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Penn and Still were sanctioned because they both have previously voiced their criticism of Russia invading Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

Just as the war began, Penn went to Ukraine to shoot a documentary about the invasion, Variety reported.

Stiller has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of his role as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations, the Associated Press reported.