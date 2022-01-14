Pipeline spills 300,000 gallons of diesel near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal records show a severely corroded pipeline ruptured and spilled more than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel just outside New Orleans.

State and local officials say most of the fuel drained into and was skimmed out of two artificial ponds called "borrow pits."

They say thousands of fish, birds, and other animals were killed.

Government documents show the spill from the 16-inch-diameter pipeline occurred on Dec. 27 just east of New Orleans, near a closed navigation canal in St. Bernard Parish.

An October 2020 inspection revealed external corrosion along a 22-foot section of pipe in the same area as the spill. But the documents show repairs were delayed.

According to the Associated Press, 2,300 fish and more than 100 other animals, including 39 snakes, 32 birds, a few eels and a blue crab have all died as a result of the spill.

The news outlet reported that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries captured 72 alligators, 23 birds, 20 snakes and 12 turtles for rehabilitation.