Police: 1 person in custody after shooting at suburban Chicago mall

A person was taken into custody after a shooting at Oakbrook Center mall Thursday night, police said.

The mall is located in Oak Brook, Illinois— which is a suburb of Chicago.

According to ABC6 in Chicago, four people were injured in the shooting. Their conditions have not been released.

The station reports that police are going store-to-store in an effort to get people out safely. There are more than 160 stores in the mall.

The shooting occurred less than 48 hours before Christmas. The mall was reportedly crowded with last-minute shoppers at the time of the shooting.