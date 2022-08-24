Police: 2 people killed, others injured in Washington D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON D.C. — Washington D.C. Police said two people are dead and three others were injured after a shooting in the Truxton Circle neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened near O and North Capitol streets around 12:45 p.m., the Washington Post reported.

In a press conference, Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said the victims were Black men.

According to Benedict, two people died at the scene.

Benedict said witnesses told police that a Black SUV was driving southbound on Capitol Street, turned onto O Street, and stopped the vehicle.

Benedict said two shooters got out of the vehicle and began shooting at people gathered on the block, either standing around or sitting in chairs.

Benedict said the alleged suspects then got back into the vehicle and drove off.

Executive Assistant Chief Benedict provides an update on a shooting that occurred recently in the unit block of O Street, NW. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 https://t.co/axaWaxZB3s — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 24, 2022

Police tweeted out a picture of what the alleged suspects were driving.

🚨HAVE YOU SEEN THIS VEHICLE?🚨 MPD is seeking assistance in locating this suspect vehicle in connection to the shooting that just occurred in the unit block of O Street, NW. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/1srKmPEIS8 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 24, 2022

Benedict said the three victims were receiving care at a local hospital, but he did not know their conditions.

More information about the victims was not immediately released.