Police: 3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say three people are dead following a hostage situation and shooting at a Narcotics Anonymous in Edgewater.

In a Facebook post, police said they responded on Monday to a report of a man shot and the suspect holding a woman hostage inside a building.

The address police gave is the home of Bridging the Gap, a nonprofit that helps those struggling to get back on their feet.

Police said others who were at the meeting were able to flee and weren't harmed.

Officers tried to make contact with the suspect to negotiate but said they were unsuccessful, police said.

The department said its SWAT team eventually breached the building and found three people, including the suspect, dead.

Police said it appears to have been a domestic incident.

No other information was available, and the investigation is still ongoing, police said.