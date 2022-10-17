Police confirm bodies found in Oklahoma river those of 4 missing men

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities in Oklahoma confirmed Monday that the human remains found in a river in Okmulgee on Friday are those of the four men who were reported missing last week.

WATCH RECAP OF NEWS CONFERENCE:



Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens had been missing since Oct. 9.

On Friday, the bodies of four men were discovered in Deep Fork River after Okmulgee Police received a report Friday around 2 p.m. about a mysterious item in the area near the bridge.

During a Monday news conference, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said all four bodies had gunshot wounds and were dismembered.

Investigators believe they were dismembered before being put in the river.

Prentice said a witness told them the men planned to "commit a criminal act" when they left Sunday. Investigators believe they left Billy Chastain's home on bicycles Sunday around 8 p.m.

Police have identified Joe Kennedy as a person of interest.

Prentice said that evidence of a violent event was found at the salvage yard, which is owned by Kennedy.

Kennedy, who also owns the adjacent property, hasn't been seen since Saturday and may be suicidal, police said.

Jeanette Quezada at KJRH first reported this story.