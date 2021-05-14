Man told security at Joint Base Andrews he had a bomb; no device was found

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, M.D. — A man drove up to the main gates at Joint Base Andrews Friday evening and told security forces he had a bomb in his car. No explosive device was found, and the man was taken into custody.

The car was checked by an explosive ordnance disposal robot, as well as bomb-sniffing dogs and an EOD officer wearing a protective suit, and they "did not find anything relevant" the base said in a release.

The main gate was closed during the incident. No other operations at the base were disrupted. The gate has since been reopened once it was determined the incident was a "hoax," the base said.

The man was questioned by base security and other law enforcement partners.

“We take every threat seriously,” said Col. Tyler Schaff, commander of Joint Base Andrews and the 316th Wing, in a written statement. “Our team took every precaution to keep our airmen and their families safe.”

Joint Base Andrews is located in Maryland and serves as a base for both the Air Force and Navy. It is the home base of Air Force One.