Police: Woman shot after firing gun at Dallas Love Field

People were evacuated from Dallas Love Field after police said a woman began firing shots Monday.

Dallas Police said a 37-year-old woman was dropped off at the airport and then went into a restroom and put on a hoodie. When she came out, police said she produced a handgun and apparently started shooting into the air.

An officer in the area shot the woman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It's unclear what prompted the woman to begin shooting.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at the airport following the incident

Dallas Love Field is one of two major airports in the city. It services flights for Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.