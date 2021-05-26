8 killed in mass shooting at San Jose light rail yard; suspect also dead

Eight people were killed and several more were injured Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire at a rail yard near San Jose, California.

The suspected shooter is also dead. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says it believes the man took his own life.

“I can confirm with you that deputies did not exchange gunfire and right now we’re going to preliminarily go with the assumption that it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound from the suspect,” said Deputy Russell Davis during a briefing.

Multiple outlets, including The Associated Press and CBS News, have identified the suspect as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy.

In a press conference, Russell Davis, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the suspect was an employee at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) maintenance rail yard, where he opened fire.

"This is a very dark moment for our city and our community," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a press conference. "These are and were essential workers. They helped us get through a horrific pandemic."

Davis added that the SCSO had received information that there may be explosives in the building. He said the building has been evacuated and the agency is in the process of clearing it.

“We actually had an explosives dog on scene, which detected some kind of explosive material at the crime scene itself. At that point, we activated the sheriff’s office bomb squad, who is currently on scene and will render any kind of suspicious packaging safe at that point,” said Davis.

The FBI is on the scene assisting in the investigation.

"It's a sizable crime scene and it's going to take some time to process," FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair said.

The VTA president announced during a press conference that the agency would be suspending light rail service beginning at noon local time. He said the agency would be increasing bus services to bridge the gap vacated by the lack of rail service.

"We are in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet.

Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Mike Wasserman ordered flags be lowered to half staff in the country to honor the victims of the shooting.

"I'm just so in shock that something like this would happen in Santa Clara County," Wasserman said.

"We are still awaiting many of the details of this latest mass shooting, but there are some things we know for sure. There are at least eight families who will never be whole again. There are children, parents, and spouses who are waiting to hear whether someone they love is ever going to come home. There are union brothers and sisters – good, honest, hardworking people – who are mourning their own," read a statement from President Joe Biden issued Wednesday afternoon.

