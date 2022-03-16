Police say "magician" using trick to steal from Walmart cashiers

A "magician" appears to be fooling cashiers in Texas.

The Seguin Police Department says the man has used a "slight of hand" trick to convince cashiers that he did not receive the proper amount of change.

"The suspect will count out the change showing the employee that he was short-changed while he uses his other hand to pocket a portion of the money," the Seguin Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The man has reportedly made off with $2,700.

Police said the man changed his clothes each time he carried out the theft.

Authorities hope someone will recognize the "magician" so they can "book him."