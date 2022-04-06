Watch
President Biden nominates first woman to lead U.S. military branch

CNN Newsource
Posted at 2:59 PM, Apr 06, 2022
Linda Fagan could become the first woman to head the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced on Twitter the nomination of Fagan, saying his administration "is committed to seeing more qualified women at the highest levels of command and making sure women can succeed and thrive throughout their military careers."

If confirmed, Fagan would become the first woman to lead the U.S. armed forces.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Fagan has spent 36 years with the branch working on all seven continents, and is currently the vice commandant.

It appears she's getting support from both Republicans and Democrats.

On Twitter, the Republican Senate Commerce said that Biden "finally nominated an outstanding leader."

Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell, who chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, also praised Biden's nomination.

The current commandant is set to retire on May 31.

