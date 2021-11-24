Watch
President, VP and spouses help food kitchen for holiday

Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, arrive to assemble Thanksgiving meal kits during a visit to DC Central Kitchen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 8:33 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 20:33:19-05

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, helped a food kitchen prepare Thanksgiving meals for the needy before they left town like millions of other Americans.

The president served turkey and the first lady handled the sweet potatoes at DC Central Kitchen.

When asked what he was thankful for, President Biden said, "The people I'm standing next to are what I'm thankful for."

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also joined the outing to DC Central Kitchen.

The Bidens are resuming their tradition of spending the holiday on tiny Nantucket island in Massachusetts.

Last year, the Bidens celebrated Thanksgiving at home in Delaware because of COVID-19 concerns.

Biden is expected to return to the White House on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
