Princeton offering free college for students whose families earn less than $100K

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this April 5, 2018, file photo, people walk through the Princeton University campus in Princeton, N.J. The Trump administration has opened an investigation into racial bias at Princeton University, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, saying that the school's recent acknowledgment of racism on campus amounts to a "shocking" and "serious" admission of discrimination. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 1:19 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 13:19:59-04

Princeton University is making it easier for people to attend college.

The university will cover the full cost of tuition, room and board for undergraduates whose families make less than $100,000. Those students will also be given $4,050 annually to be used for books and other expenses.

Approximately 1,500 Princeton undergraduates are expected to benefit from the financial aid program. Princeton said that's more than 25% of the undergraduate student body.

“Princeton’s generous financial aid program has transformed the socioeconomic diversity of our undergraduate student population, allowing more students from across backgrounds to learn from one another’s life experiences,” said Dean of the College Jill Dolan.

The new financial aid program is in effect for the fall 2023 school year.

The annual tuition cost for people who do not qualify for financial aid is $79,540.

