Reba McEntire, several others rescued from Oklahoma building after staircase collapsed

Country music star Reba McEntire and several other people had to be rescued from a building in Oklahoma after a staircase collapsed.

On Twitter, McEntire said she was in Atoka, Oklahoma, with her team checking out a historical building when the stairs collapsed.

She reassured her fans that no one was seriously injured.

"We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments," she said.

According to USA Today, seven people, including McEntire, were rescued from the building.