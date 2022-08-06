Reports: Actress Anne Heche in critical condition after crashing car into a home

Multiple news outlets reported on Friday that a car traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a residence in the Mar Vista neighborhood in Los Angeles, setting the vehicle and the home on fire.

CNN reported that a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed the vehicle's driver was actress Anne Heche.

KABC in Los Angeles reported that California Department of Motor Vehicle records and police sources confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash, a Mini Cooper, is registered to a driver named Anne Heche.

Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told CNN, that the car was engulfed in flames. The driver suffered burns and was taken to a local hospital by paramedics and described as in critical condition. The Los Angeles Fire Department

said it took over an hour to access the "heavily damaged structure" and extinguish the flames. No other injuries were reported.

Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department said, "When we arrived on scene, we a had solo vehicle that appeared to be driving at a high rate of speed on a perpendicular street and launched through the front yard, into the home." He said it was "So deep ... about 30 feet in."

Scott said the woman inside was trapped in the vehicle as flames began spreading into the home.

He said, "She was talking to us at the time that we were able to pull her out, so that's a good sign."

TMZ published images showing a blue Mini Cooper speeding through a Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday