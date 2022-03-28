Reports: Jan. 6 committee wants to interview Virginia Thomas

The January 6 investigation committee will likely request to interview Virginia Thomas, who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

In the investigation, it was revealed that she was texting with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and reportedly pleading Meadows to fight to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

That's according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.

The 29 messages the pair exchanged came in the weeks after the vote in November 2020.

On November 10, three days after the election and after The Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner, Thomas texted Meadows, “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!”

Sources tell CNN that the committee will likely contact Thomas in the coming weeks.

Thomas recently revealed she attended the pro-trump rally before the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

But she claims she had no role in the events that unfolded that day.

CNN’s source said the committee isn’t looking to interview only Thomas. It will likely question other relevant witnesses as well.