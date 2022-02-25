U.S. confirms more sanctions for Russia

Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the U.S. is imposing another round of sanctions against Russia on Friday.

Under these new sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will not be allowed to travel to the U.S.

The U.S. will also move to freeze the leaders' assets, the Treasury Department announced.

Psaki also added the U.S. will not be sending American troops to fight in Ukraine.

“It is not in our interest to be in a war with Russia," said Psaki during the White House briefing.

The U.S. has previously imposed sanctions on heads of state, including Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

The announcement from the U.S. comes shortly after Britain announced it plans to impose its own sanctions on Putin and Lavrov.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “the world must make certain President Putin would fail in this act of aggression.”

Earlier on Friday, the European Union voted to go ahead with a third round of sanctions against Putin and Lavrov.

27 member states decided to freeze the assets of the two Russian leaders.

The EU has also contemplated banning Putin and Lavrov from traveling in the EU.

But European leaders have decided against it for now, saying it may complicate diplomatic moves.

