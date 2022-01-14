Watch
Retail sales in U.S. declined 1.9% in December

Brittainy Newman/AP
FILE - Shoppers walk through Macy's on Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Americans slowed their spending from November to December as a trifecta of product shortages, surging prices and a surge of the highly contagious omicron curtailed spending. Retail sales fell 1.9% in December compared with the previous month when sales increased 0.3%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jan 14, 2022
Retail sales in the U.S. took an unexpected dive in December as COVID-19 cases surged because of the omicron variant.

Figures released Friday by the Commerce Department show that they dropped 1.9% from November, although economists had forecasted that they only decline by 0.1%.

After four straight months of sales increases, the decline was attributed to several factors, including supply chain disruptions and decades-high inflation.

Total sales from October to December jumped 17.1% from the same period as a year ago.

It was still a good year for retailers, with sales rising 19.3% from last year.

