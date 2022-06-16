Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy

Earns Revlon
Elise Amendola/AP
Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Earns Revlon
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 12:13:49-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Revlon, a cosmetics maker that broke racial barriers and dictated beauty trends for much of the last century, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company has been a mainstay on store shelves since its founding 90 years ago in New York City. Revlon oversees a stable of household names, from Almay to Elizabeth Arden.

However, it has failed to keep pace with changing tastes and has lost shelf space in a crowded cosmetics market.

The company will continue to operate as it restructures debt.

“Today’s filing will allow Revlon to offer our consumers the iconic products we have delivered for decades, while providing a clearer path for our future growth,” said Debra Perelman, Revlon's president and chief executive officer.

Revlon says it expects to receive $575 million in debtor-in-possession financing, which would provide liquidity to support day-to-day operations.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education