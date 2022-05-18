Watch
Ringling Bros. announces comeback tour but without animals

Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. “The Greatest Show on Earth” is making a comeback — without animal acts — five years after shutting down its three-ring circus, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey announced Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Posted at 11:29 AM, May 18, 2022
MIAMI (AP) — “The Greatest Show on Earth” is making a comeback five years after shutting down its three-ring circus.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey announced Wednesday that their show will go on in September 2023 — without animals.

The show will be interactive, featuring audience engagement, and celebrate performers from around the world, displaying what it calls "incredible feats that push the limits of human potential.”

“We are innovating all aspects of the live show and modernizing the franchise to create an engaging property that is built for today’s families and will last another 150 years,” said Kenneth Feld, chair and chief executive officer of Feld Entertainment, which operates the show.

The Florida-based company says it is conducting a global talent search, with rehearsals beginning next month.

"More than 1,000 applications and digital submissions have already been received," the company said in a statement.

The tour will be in 50 cities across North America.

