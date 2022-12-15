Robots to begin delivering food for Uber Eats

Self-driving robots will begin delivering food in the Miami area.

Uber and Cartken, a robotics company, announced their partnership on Thursday.

The companies say they are working with merchants in Dadeland to provide on-demand deliveries with their sidewalk delivery robots.

“We are excited about how this partnership with Uber will bring the advantages of robotics to food delivery—and ultimately create more connected communities,” said Christian Bersch, co-founder and CEO at Cartken. “Together, we have the opportunity to reduce traffic congestion, help local merchants to increase delivery capacity, and bring consumers fast, convenient, and emission-free deliveries.”

After a successful rollout in the Miami area this year, Uber plans to expand the service to other cities across the country in 2023.

This isn't the first major partnership for Cartken, a Silicon Valley startup. It's also partnered with GrubHub for robot deliveries on college campuses.

The University of Arizona said students could use their meal plans for the deliveries.

“They are programmed and required to take the path of least resistance, and have a 360-degree camera, so if they see you near them, they are going to slow down and/or stop depending on how close you are," said Mari John, assistant director of retail development, contract management and corporate sponsorship for Arizona Student Unions.

The robots are also delivering meals on the campus of Ohio State University.