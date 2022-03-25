Watch
Bears rescued from animal sanctuary in Kyiv

Deutscher Tierschutzbund e.V. / Kristina Steiner/AP
In this photo provide by German Animal Welfare Association, shows the Asian black bear Malvina, who was evacuated from an animal rescue center near Kyiv, leaves a transport box after arrived safely at the German Animal Welfare Association's sanctuary in Weidenfeld, Germany, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Deutscher Tierschutzbund e.V. / Kristina Steiner via AP)
Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 25, 2022
Officials in Germany were able to rescue several black bears from zoos endangered by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to The Associated Press, the Animal Protection Association of Schleswig-Holstein said they were able to rescue several Asian black bears from Ukraine earlier this month.

The agency said among those bears was Malvina, a 7-year-old bear who had been living at a private zoo in Eastern Ukraine. Upon Russia's invasion, Malvina was transported to a White Rock Bear Shelter near Kyiv.

On March 16, the Animal Protection Association of Schleswig-Holstein said that Malvina and several other bears had arrived safely in Germany after leaving Kyiv. According to CNN, Malvina is now safe and living at an animal protection center.

