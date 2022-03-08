Watch
Biden plans to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war

President Joe Biden
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden meets with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 8:48 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 08:48:09-05

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports. Energy exports have kept a steady influx of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.

Biden was set to announce the move as soon as Tuesday, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before an announcement.

The move comes as the price of gasoline soars throughout the U.S. On Monday, GasBuddy reported that the national average cost for a gallon of gas had risen to $4.104, breaking the all-time record set in 2008.

It also comes as one of the world's top producers of gasoline, Shell, said on Tuesday that it would no longer buy Russian oil and natural gas and shut down the filling stations it operates in the country.

