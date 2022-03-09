Watch
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Harris heads to Poland amid dispute over providing Ukraine with fighter jets

Kamala Harris
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, left, and Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan, right, announces major federal actions that will expand clean public transit and school buses, reduce emissions from diesel trucks, and create good-paying jobs, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Kamala Harris
Posted at 7:32 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 07:32:12-05

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion is taking an unexpected turn.

Harris will be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

The Polish government unexpectedly announced a plan to transfer 28 Russian-made fighter planes to a U.S. military base in Germany, with the expectation that the planes would be handed over to Ukrainian pilots. The Pentagon quickly rejected the plan, calling it "not tenable."

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday that the plan raised the concerning prospect of warplanes departing from a U.S. and NATO base to fly into airspace contested with Russia in the Ukraine conflict. The U.S., Kirby said, will continue to talk to Poland and other NATO allies about supplying the planes.

The confusion marked a rare display of disharmony as NATO allies seek to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia and leaves Harris to patch things up as she opens a two-day visit to Poland and Romania on Wednesday.

According to NPR, top Biden administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of the trip downplayed the dispute, noting that there are "a lot of ideas worth discussing."

Harris is expected to continue talks with the Poles about getting fighter jets to the Ukrainians.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education