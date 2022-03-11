Harris heads to Romania as refugee crisis caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine worsens

WARSAW, Poland — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Romania's president will meet Friday to discuss growing concerns about the influx of displaced people fleeing Ukraine for elsewhere in eastern Europe due to Russia's invasion.

It's a problem that Biden administration officials and European leaders warn will likely only get more complicated in the days and weeks ahead.

Romania had taken in more than 84,000 displaced people as of Tuesday.

Harris' talks in Bucharest come after she spent Thursday in Poland, which has already welcomed some 1.5 million Ukrainians since the invasion began.

During a meeting with the Polish prime minister, Harris said the U.S. stands ready to assist with the refugee crisis.

"We should all be prepared to take on to support those people who are fleeing their home when they don't want to leave," Harris said Thursday.