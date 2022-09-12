Watch Now
Seattle teachers still on strike as classes canceled Monday

Gene Johnson/AP
FILE - Teachers and staff picket outside Olympic Hills Elementary School in Seattle on the third day of a strike by the Seattle Education Association on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The union and Seattle Public Schools continued negotiating over issued that include pay and support for special needs students. It remained unclear how long the strike might last. (AP Photo/Gene Johnson)
Posted at 3:40 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 15:40:09-04

SEATTLE — Classes on Monday were canceled as teachers in Seattle continued to strike.

This marks the fourth day Seattle Public Schools students have missed school as teachers strike for better staffing, better wages, and better working environments, the Associated Press reported.

Last Tuesday, the Seattle Education Association, the union representing the teachers, said 95% of its members approved to strike.

The Seattle Times reported that the following day, which also marked the first day of school, educators at the state’s largest school district, hit the picket line,

The Seattle Education Association said their main concerns include receiving adequate support for students in special education and multilingual education and sustainable solutions to growing class sizes.

According to the district's website, the school board offered a $2,000 bonus for third-year Seattle teachers earning an English language or dual-language endorsement.

The Associated Press reported that the district also offered a pay raise of 1%, which was below what the union asked for.

