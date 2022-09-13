Sen. Graham introduces nationwide 15-week abortion ban bill

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes there should be a federal law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Graham introduced a bill Tuesday despite it having virtually no chance of passing in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The South Carolina senator is wading into the abortion debate less than two months from the midterm elections.

"If we take back the House and the Senate, I can assure you we will have a vote on our bill," Graham said.

Graham's bill has exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of a mother. However, doctors would face up to five years in prison for violating the law.

Democrats anticipate the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will energize their voters, who believe they were stripped of a fundamental right.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had harsh words for Graham and members of the Republican Party.

"Proposals like the one today send a clear message from MAGA Republicans to women across the country: your body, our choice," he said.