Sen. Lindsey Graham to oppose Judge Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that he will not support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Republican senator's decision is not unexpected. During Jackson's confirmation hearing, Graham was among the Republicans who were vocal in their criticism of Jackson's sentencing of child porn offenders.

"If you're on the internet trolling for images of children and sexual exploitation. So, so you don't think that's a bad thing, I think that's a horrible thing," Graham said as he continually cut off Jackson as she attempted to explain how she sentences people.

Graham claimed Thursday that Jackson lacks "steady judicial philosophy."

Despite his decision to vote no on her confirmation, Graham praised Jackson on a personal level.

"I find Judge Jackson to be a person of exceptionally good character, respected by her peers, and someone who has worked hard to achieve her current position," he said.

Most Republicans are expected to oppose Jackson's nomination. However, she will get support from at least one member of the GOP.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Wednesday that she will vote to confirm Jackson.

If confirmed by the full Senate, Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.