Seoul says North Korea tested possible submarine missile

South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea, in what was likely a weapon designed for a submarine-based launch.

The test firing would mark possibly the most significant demonstration of the North's military might since President Joe Biden took office.

Tuesday's launch came hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, underscoring that the North continues to expand its military capabilities amid a pause in diplomacy.

North Korea last tested an SLBM in October 2019.

North Korea has been ramping up its weapons tests while making conditional peace offers to Seoul, reviving a pattern of pressuring South Korea to try to get what it wants from the United States.