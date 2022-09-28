Officials: 1 person dead, person of interest in custody after shooting at Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas said one person is dead and a person of interest is in custody after law enforcement officials responded to an active shooter at a Sherwood hospital on Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed the news of the victim and the arrest around 12:15 p.m. to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, KARK, and KTHV.

The incident was initially reported around 11:15 a.m. when Sherwood Police confirmed the situation was happening at CHI St. Vincent North on its Twitter account.

We can confirm an active shooter at SVI.

No other information will be released at this time. — Sherwood Police Department (@SherwoodArPD) September 28, 2022

KTHV reported that the shooting occurred on the fourth floor of the hospital.

According to KARK, the hospital went on lockdown around 11 a.m.

Both news outlets reported other law enforcement agencies, including North Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and the Little Rock Police Department, responded to the incident.

The name of the victim and the person of interest that's in custody have not been released at this time.

Police did not say whether the person killed was a patient, employee, or visitor, the Associated Press reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.