Simone Biles says she's still 'scared' to do gymnastics

Gymnast Simone Biles says she is still dealing with the "twisties," and is scared to do gymnastics.

In an interview on NBC's Hoda Kotb on "Today," Biles fought back tears as she described the toll it's taken on her mental health.

"I don't think people understand the magnitude of what I go through," Biles said.

The gold medal gymnast believes there is a connection between the "twisties," which she has described as her mind and body not being in sync, and suppressing her feelings following the sex abuse by Dr. Larry Nassar.

Biles said therapy is helping her cope with the past trauma and move forward.

She is currently touring with other Olympic gymnasts, but she said her stunts don't involve twisting. However, she is hopeful that she will be able to twist in the air again in the future.