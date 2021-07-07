Sisters in Florida condo collapse buried in same coffin

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The tiny bodies of two young victims of the Florida condo building collapse were buried in the same white casket.

Lucia and Emma Guara were laid to rest Tuesday alongside their parents, Marcus and Anaely Guara.

The four were among at least 46 people killed in the Champlain Towers South building collapse nearly two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, rescuers pulled 10 more victims from the rubble on the 14th day of the search, the Associated Press reported.

Family members attending the service at St. Joseph's Catholic church say "Lulu bear" loved watching "Jeopardy" with her dad, dancing, and doing yoga with her mother.

Her baby sister, Emma, was the princess of the family and enjoyed her dad's piggyback rides.

According to the AP, the hour-long service happened just three blocks from where the Champlain Towers South building collapsed.

The church, which its parking lot could be seen from the condo building, is where Emma was baptized in 2016, and Lucia received her first communion in 2019.