Southwest offering extra pay to employees who get COVID-19 vaccine

Southwest Airlines is offering incentives to get more employees vaccinated.

The carrier said employees who show proof of vaccination by Nov. 15 will get 16 hours of pay.

“If you have not been vaccinated and choose to do so, this timeline gives you enough time to receive both rounds of a two-series vaccine or the single-dose vaccine,” CNBC reports that Southwest wrote to staff.

Flight attendants and pilots will receive pay for 13 trip segments because they are not paid hourly.

Delta and United have vaccine mandates for employees.

Vaccines are not mandated for Southwest employees.