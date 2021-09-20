2 wounded in Virginia school shooting; suspect taken into custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A suspect in a school shooting that left two wounded and others injured was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia just before noon Monday.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said that the two people who were shot are teenagers — a male who was shot on the side of the face, and a female who was shot in the lower leg. He did not consider either injury to be life-threatening.

Others suffered injuries unrelated to the shooting, police said. One person suffered a "sprained or broken arm" and was hospitalized, while another person was sent to the hospital with asthma-related issues.

Evidence was recovered at the scene and other parts of the school grounds.

Drew added that there is video footage of the incident.

Police believe the suspect and victims were known to each other but offered no other information on a potential motive.

Students were evacuated from the school and sent to the school's tennis courts.

The Norfolk branch of the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms' Washington office and the Virginia State Police are currently assisting Newport News Police with the investigation.

This story was originally published by Scripps station WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.