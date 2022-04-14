Watch
Study finds people with psychiatric diagnoses more at risk of COVID

Posted at 4:39 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 16:39:44-04

A new study released Thursday that shows those diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder are 3.7% more likely to get a breakthrough COVID-19 infection than those without psychiatric disorders.

The study was published Thursday by the JAMA Network Open.

It shows people with substance use disorder had an up to 16% greater risk of getting a breakthrough infection.

Those with adjustment disorder were linked to a roughly 13% higher chance of breakthrough infection.

The study also found that those with anxiety disorders had a roughly 8% higher risk of breakthrough infection.

Researchers say their findings might warrant focusing more prevention efforts on this group, like prioritizing testing and boosters.

